Kashan Hasan takes over as Reckitt Benckiser CEO

Reckitt Benckiser (RB), a global leader in consumer health and hygiene, has appointed Kashan Hasan as the new chief executive officer (CEO) for its Pakistan business.

Kashan will be spearheading the health business with immediate effect. Kashan has been associated with RB for the last 12 years, serving in various successful leadership roles across the globe in Pakistan, UK, South Africa, Egypt and the Middle East. In his most recent role, he was serving as the Regional Sales Director for the Hygiene Home business for the MENA region.

In this new role, Kashan will be leading the Company towards expansion within the country and strengthening its position in the market, while driving the business through its purpose-led brands. He will also be the key leading force behind RB Pakistan’s social vision and commitment of “Hoga Saaf Pakistan” for a cleaner and healthier Pakistan.