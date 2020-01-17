NHF holds election for directors

In order to elect Four Directors of National Highway Foundation (NHF), a body established for welfare of employees of National Highway Authority, polling was held at NHA head office and all regional offices as well.

All permanent members of NHF cast their votes. Total 30 candidates contested.

As per initial results, Tanveer Raza, Malik Aamir, Riaz Hussain Kazmi and Qazi Asim Saeed remained successful.

The management of National Highway Foundation (NHF) rendered commendable services to make this process a success.