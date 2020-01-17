PM bans Vawda’s participation in talk shows for 15 days

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has sought explanation from Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda over his conduct in live current affairs show of a private news channel.

In a tweet, she said that the prime minister has banned participation of Vawda in any talk show for 15 days, following his outlandish stunt on a live TV show, where he used a boot to ridicule opposition parties PPP and PML-N.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday banned the broadcast of ‘Off The Record’ on ARY News for 60 days after Vawda episode. PEMRA also banned TV host Kashif Abbasi from appearing on television – as a guest, analyst or expert – for 60 days, calling him ‘unprofessional’ for not intervening to stop the minister.

According to the notice, the action of the host is in violation of clauses 3(l)(e,j), 4(7)(b), 4(10), 5, 13 and 17 of Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements), Code of Conduct, 2015, read with Section 27(a) of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007.

The development comes two days after PTI leader appeared in the TV programme alongside senior PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira and PML-N Senator Javed Abbasi and used a boot to heap scorn on the PPP and PML-N for voting in favour of the recently passed Army Act in parliament. The move was criticised and condemned by opposition parties and also drew the attention of PEMRA.

Despite the backlash from opposition and social media users, Vawda remained unapologetic but he admitted that the prime minister was ‘not happy’ with his stunt. When asked if he apologised to the prime minister for what had happened, Vawda said, “I told him (Prime Minister Imran) he was right.”