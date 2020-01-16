Dean Jones grateful to Misbah for not selecting Amir in T20I squad

KARACHI: Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones is grateful to Pakistan’s head coach-cum-chief selector Misbahul Haq for dropping left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir from the Twenty20 International (T20I) squad set to face Bangladesh in the upcoming series. Jones has been appointed the head coach of Karachi Kings for the upcoming season five of the Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Pakistan Super League (PSL). The 58-year-old took to his Twitter account, to claim that the left-arm pacer’s omission from the national team is going to spur him to give his best for Karachi Kings. “The omission of Amir from the Pakistan T20 Team was just the tonic needed for the start of the PSL for Karachi Kings #thankyou,” tweeted Jones. Islamabad United won two PSL titles under Jones, in his four-season tenure with the franchise. Former Aussie cricketer was also one of the contenders for the Pakistan’s head coach position, but former Men in Green’s captain Misbah got the job.