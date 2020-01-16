UNSC’s discussion on Jammu & Kashmir reflects seriousness of situation: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday welcomed UN Security Council’s discussion on Jammu and Kashmir for the second time in five months, saying consideration by the Council reflected “seriousness of the prevailing situation”.

The U.N. Security Council (UNSC), which met behind-closed-doors Wednesday, discussed the grave situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, with diplomats voicing concern over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

“An internationally recognized dispute, J&K remains on the Security Council’s agenda and its consideration by the Council reflects a recognition of the

seriousness of the prevailing situation,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Imran Khan stressed that the solution to Jammu and Kashmir dispute lay in implementation of UNSC Resolutions and as per the aspirations of the people

of Valley.

“J&K dispute must be resolved in accordance with relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and the will of Kashmiri people,” he wrote.

The prime minister said Pakistan would continue to provide “moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until they secure their inalienable right

to self-determination”.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who was in New York when the UN body took up the matter, expressed gratification to the UNSC for once again considering the Jammu and Kashmir situation on the request of Pakistan, and with support of China.

“It also reaffirms that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute, and final disposition must be done in accordance with relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and the popular aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” he commented after the UNSC debate.

Qureshi mentioned that in closed meeting, the UN and UN Military Observer’s Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) briefed the Council and confirmed that India’s measures of August 5, resulted in rise of tensions due to detention of political leaders, communication blockage and UNMOGIP, facing restrictions on the Indian side.

He mentioned that the UN also reported on the human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir and mentioned the excessive use of force, tear gas, rubber bullets and killings.

“The UN Secretary-General is monitoring the situation. A solution should be found in accordance with the UN Charter, UN Security Council Resolutions and bilateral agreements,” he said.

The foreign minister said several countries in the meeting, expressed serious concern regarding the situation in Occupied Kashmir, including the continued curfew and blackout imposed on the Kashmiri people and the potential threat of a conflict.

Foreign Office Spokesman Aisha Farooqi termed the step a “success” for Pakistan in view of second in-depth briefing, given to members of Security Council in five months.

At a weekly press briefing held the same day, Spokesperson said the UNSC meeting lasted for an hour with several members of the Permanent-5 countries expressing their concern on the situation in J&K, which had entered 164th day

of continuous siege.

To a question if the USC debate was made in context of human rights issue or else, she said since it was a closed meeting, such details were not known.