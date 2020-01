Director General (DG) Rangers Maj Gen Umar Ahmad Bukhari visited Indus Hospital Korangi. He was welcomed by CEO Indus Health Network Prof Dr. Abdul Bari and other medical staff.

He was briefed about different departments of the hospital. Maj Gen Bukhari acknowledged that the services of Indus Hospital are worth appreciating. He praised the staff of the hospital. Dr. Bari appreciated the efforts of Sindh Rangers to maintain peace and stability in Karachi.