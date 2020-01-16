Major reshuffle in the Army, new DG ISPR appointed

ISLAMABAD: High-level reshuffle in the Army, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor will leave his post as director general Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and be replaced by Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar.

Maj Gen Ghafoor’s services have been transferred to 40 Division Okara.

“Thanks to everyone I have remained associated with during the tenure,” he wrote on Twitter as news of his transfer broke. “My very special thanks to Media all across. Can’t thank enough fellow Pakistanis for their love and support.

Alhamdulillah.

The Pakistan Army on Thursday announced the posting of the service’s new spokesperson.

Major-General Babar Iftikhar has been posted as the new director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and replaces the incumbent Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor.