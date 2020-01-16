Israeli plane strike Gaza after Palestinian rocket fireplace

4 rockets had been fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the Israeli army mentioned, and it responded with air strikes in opposition to amenities belonging to the enclave’s ruling Hamas militant group.

However, no casualties had been reported on both aspect of the Israel-Gaza border.

Notably, two of the projectiles launched from Gaza had been shot down by Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system, the army mentioned in an announcement. Israel’s Channel 13 tv mentioned the opposite two struck uninhabited areas.

Sirens warning of rocket fireplace sounded in a number of Israeli communities close to the Gaza frontier. Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service mentioned no accidents or injury had been reported within the first such assault in three weeks.

There was no fast declare of duty from the Gaza Strip, which Israel retains below blockade citing safety considerations over Hamas, the dominant armed motion within the Palestinian territory.

The Israeli army mentioned that in response to the rocket assault, its warplanes struck a number of “Hamas terror targets” within the northern Gaza Strip, together with a weapons manufacturing facility and an armed compound.