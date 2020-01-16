Boxer Amir Khan meets William and Kate, urged them to reconcile with Harry and Meghan

Boxer Amir Khan met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the flagship MyLahore restaurant in Bradford as the royals visited locals and community schemes in the city.

Khan said he had read about the royal crisis and Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back as “senior” royals. Khan spoke about the Duchess of Sussex fleeing the country after she and Prince Harry announced they were stepping back from their royal duties – and said he believed they may have made ‘rash decisions’.

“If you start making rash decisions, you start making mistakes and I think they just have to sit together and resolve the situation.”, Khan said.

Furthermore, he said he hoped the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Sussexes could ‘sit together and resolve the situation’ for the good of the royal family.

‘I have been in that position myself, a long long time ago where you do feel unwanted, but I’m sure they will get to the bottom of it and hopefully things get better.

‘I just feel at the end of the day it is family and especially the royal family that everyone looks up to as well, they need to sort things out amicably and sit down and resolve the situation because it’s only going to get worse if you don’t.’

‘Every family has its difficulties for sure but it’s about sitting together and resolving them. I do feel for the family and we wish them all the very best,’ he added.

Khan told Kate how his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, was desperate to meet the Duchess but is currently eight months pregnant.

He said: ‘She really wanted to meet you but she just couldn’t leave the house as she’s pregnant at the moment.’