Jaguar’s shape-shifting automotive seat tips your lazy mind into pondering you are strolling

Experts at Jaguar Land Rover have developed a automotive seat that modifications form whilst you sit, tricking your mind into pondering you are taking a beautiful, enjoyable stroll while you’re truly caught behind the wheel.

The seat is meant to reduce the doubtless dangerous results of sitting in your bottom throughout lengthy automotive journeys. It accomplishes this by making tiny changes as you sit, gently shifting your pelvis in a method that simulates the rhythm of strolling.

Notably, small actuators beneath the seat’s comfortable foam padding gently rock your hips all through your journey, and the corporate says that the precise actions might ultimately be tailor-made to go well with totally different drivers.

“The well being of our customers and staff is on the coronary heart of all our technological analysis initiatives,” mentioned Dr Steve Iley, Jaguar Land Rover chief medical officer. “We’re utilizing our engineering expertise to develop the seat of the long run utilizing revolutionary applied sciences not seen earlier than within the automotive business to assist deal with a difficulty that impacts folks throughout the globe.”