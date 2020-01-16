SHC to hear NAB plea filed against bail of Shah today

Sindh High Court will hear a plea filed against the bail of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah in the assets case.

A plea filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that challenged Khursheed Shah’s bail will be heard by SHC judge Justice Naimatullah.

NAB in its plea had challenged the judgment of the SHC and the bureau also filed a reference against Shah following bail orders issued by the Accountability Court.

He was granted bail on 17th December by the accountability court in the assets case as NAB failed to file any reference against him even after completion of 90 days of remand.

Khursheed Shah was ordered bt the accountability court to submit a surety bond of Rs. 5 million. on 11th January, the NAB formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the assets case against Shah.

Notably, he was arrested on 18th September by the NAB in Islamabad in a joint raid by the anti-corruption watchdog’s Rawalpindi and Sukkur bureau. His wives, son, and nephew are among eighteen co-accused in the reference and were also asked to appear in the court.