NAB files reference against Malik Riaz in Rs100bn land scam

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference against business tycoon Malik Riaz and many others for unlawful allocation of an amenity plot in the Clifton section of Karachi, where Pakistan’s highest building the Bahria Icon Tower, was constructed.

The reference is said to be an offshoot of the case of the fraudulent account case against former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, It is also a first reference under which Malik Riaz, chairman of the Bahria town is named, and NAB has also named his son-in-law Zain Malik as one of the accuse.

Earlier in Mrach, the Supreme Court (SC) ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to seek its permission before filing a corruption reference against Bahria Town after the real estate company agreed to pay Rs460 billion for the land it acquired from the Malir Development Authority (MDA) in Karachi.

However, the senior Bahria Town official retired Col Khalil claimed that the real estate firm had purchased the land in a transparent manner.

He said that the case did not belong to the fake accounts case since all the payments regarding purchase of the land were made through cheques from genuine and verified accounts.