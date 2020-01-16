PM to chair PTI core committee meeting today

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee meeting on Thursday (today) evening.

The premier has directed all the core committee members to ensure their attendance at the meeting. The members will gather and discuss the political situation along with marking ongoing talks between the government and the opposition.

The premier will chair the session in Islamabad. Senior party leadership, including Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar are also expected to attend the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, Imran Khan visited Muzaffarabad and reviewed the latest situation after heavy snowfall and an avalanche in Neelum Valley.