PTA updates website with latest information

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) regularly updates its official website with information and documents related to consumers and other stakeholders. The public can access information including online documents, licensing applications/NOCs with timelines and consumer complaint procedures on its official website: www.pta.gov.pk.

The PTA website also has links to the procedure to be followed for registration of new mobile devices. To ensure inclusion and accessibility, PTA’s bilingual mobile responsive website is also compliant to the universal web accessibility standards for persons with disabilities.