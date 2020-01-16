China promises $80bn trading boost with US in tariff war truce

China has pledged to buy almost $80 billion of additional manufactured goods from the US over the next two years as part of a trade war truce, according to a source, likely giving a much-needed boost for planemaker Boeing. Under the terms of the trade deal to be signed on Wednesday in Washington, China would also buy over $50 billion more in energy supplies, and boost purchases of US services by about $35 billion over the same two-year period, the source told Reuters on Monday. The Phase 1 agreement calls for Chinese purchases of US agricultural goods to increase by some $32 billion over two years, or roughly $16 billion a year, said the source, who was briefed on the deal. When combined with the $24 billion US agricultural export baseline in 2017, the total gets close to the $40 billion annual goal touted by US President Donald Trump.

The numbers, expected to be announced on Wednesday at a White House signing ceremony between Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, represent a staggering increase over recent Chinese imports of US manufactured goods, raising some skepticism over how it would be achieved.