Shees Sajjad Gul reveals his future plans

Popular drama ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ stars child actor Shees Sajjad Gul who enjoys a massive fan following for his character Roomi.

He recently revealed in an interview what he wants to become in future. Shees said he wants to be a “scientist.”

He also shared that Ayeza Khan and Humayun Saeed who essay the role of his onscreen parents took great care of him on the sets. Shees said he would just learn his dialogues and say it, he didn’t really practice a lot.

On which was the most difficult dialogue to memorize, he earlier said it was when Roomi returns home after meeting his mother Mehwish at his boarding school and has a monologue with his father Danish.

This was Shees Sajjad’s debut project but he is unsure whether this is his last acting stint or he’ll be seen in more dramas.

Son of director and producer, Sajjad Gul, also features in ads. He has a YouTube channel with more than 72,000 subscribers and is excited to get the silver button soon.