Media personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight.

After being accused of booing Tristan Thompson at a recent basketball game, she took to Twitter with the truth.

“I was there to support him!” Kim Kardashian Tweeted. “And was cheering screaming LETS GO TRISTAN!!!!! I would never go boo anyone. I don’t go to hate, only to cheer!”

Kardashian ran into a familiar face while on a date with rapper and singer Kanye West.

The married couple made a rare appearance at an NBA game on Monday night to check out the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game at the Staples Center. Of course, Tristan Thompson plays for the Cavaliers, so the two got to watch True Thompson’s dad in his element while sitting court side.

At one point during the game, however, Kim was filmed standing and seemingly booing while Tristan was gearing up to shoot a free throw. At least, that’s what Twitter thinks she was doing.

Sharing the clip of Kim at the game, one Twitter user wrote, “KIM STOOD UP TO BOO TRISTAN AT THE LINE LMFAOOOOOOO.”

The short clip doesn’t explicitly show the mom of four booing, however. All that is seen in the 5-second clip is Kim standing and clapping, then putting her hands back down by her side.

Tristan is clearly seen at the free throw line on the court. Given that the video was taken in a loud arena, it’s impossible to hear if Kim is actually booing like the Twitter user’s caption claimed. Based on what’s visible in the video, it doesn’t seem like Kim was trying to shade Tristan. Rather, it looks like she’s just cheering on the game, which the Lakers ended up winning 128-99.

The mom of four shared two photos on her Instagram Story during the game last night as well, both showing off the view from her and West’s seats. The second photo features Tristan, so it doesn’t seem like she was explicitly trying to shade him. And by all accounts, the two seem to be cool with each other.

When Khloe Kardashian and Tristan were in the thick of the two cheating scandals, Kim was one of Tristan’s biggest critics. Their beef was well documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, especially during the time between the first and second cheating scandals when Khloé and Tristan were still together and trying to make things work.

Now, True Thompson’s parents have been split up for almost a year. And Kardashian’s beef with basketball player Tristan Thompson has seemingly settled. In fact, they were seen getting dinner together with friends in September in New York City. Given all of this, it does not seem like Kardashian would boo Tristan Thompson.