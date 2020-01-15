Ramsha shines bright in Badar Mehmood’s ‘Ishqiya’

After hits like ‘Khudparast,’ ‘Kaisa Hai Naseeban’ and ‘Shahrukh Ki Saaliyan’ in 2019, actress Ramsha Khan starts 2020 with a bang, playing the leading lady in ‘Ishqiya’ – the upcoming project of director Badar Mehmood – of ‘Balaa’ and ‘Cheekh’ fame. Teasers for the drama came out this weekend, and have since been the talk of the town. Produced by Big Bang Entertainment, of Fahad Mustafa & Dr. Ali Kazmi, Ishqiya has been penned by Mohsin Ali, it also features Feroze Khan, Gohar Rasheed and Hania Amir in pivotal roles along with Khan. “I had started by television career with Feroze (Khan) in Who Ik Pal, so it was great to be coming full circle sharing screen with him again, but this time we stand on opposing ends instead of romancing each other,” stated Ramsha Khan said about the leading man. “But what made this project special for me was getting Badar Mehmood to direct me,” Ramsha Khan further added.