Bushra opens up about her divorce with Iqbal Ansari

Actress and comedienne Bushra Ansari has opened up about her divorce publicly for the first time in a television show helmed by Ahsan Khan.

In the show, when Ahsan Khan asked Bushra Ansari about her divorce, she said, “Many years have passed since my divorce.”

According to media reports, Bushra Ansari got divorced five years ago and never shared the matter with her fans, until recently.

The comedienne and playwright had gotten married to drama producer and director Iqbal Ansari in 1978 and the couple shared two daughters named Meera and Nariman Ansari.

When Bushra was questioned about her divorce by Ahsan and as to whether she deliberately decided to not talk about her divorce publicly, she said, “Whether you are a doctor or banker, everyone has issues in their personal life. Therefore, I thought sharing this personal matter with fans and the general public was not important.”

It may be noted here that some time back, social media was abuzz about Bushra’s second marriage with director Iqbal Hussain, however, the latter had dismissed all such rumours.