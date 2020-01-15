Saba Qamar shocks fans with intense workout routine

Saba Qamar is a phenomenal actress who proves her mettle in every role she takes up. The Baaghi starlet makes sure every task she performs is done with utmost perfection, be it performing challenging roles on the screen or nailing a fitness regime.

The diva who is known for paying extra attention to her fitness, was seen working out, in a latest video circulating the web recently.

In the video, Saba can be seen nailing a set of assisted push-ups using a medicine ball. The clip is currently serving major fitness inspiration to millions of Saba Qamar fans across the country.

On the work front, Saba was last seen playing the main lead as Mannat in drama serial Cheekh.