‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ fans can now brew their own ‘hi-octane’ tea

Ehd-e-Wafa has managed to develop a significant fan base since it aired in September. The show focuses on the story of four college friends who meet at a cadet college in Murree.

Its 17th episode was aired on Sunday and people absolutely loved the episode. During the episode, Ahad Raza Mir who is playing the character of Saad made a special tea for his love interest Dua.

This tea, which is supposed to keep you alert, is called ‘hi-octane’ tea.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ahad Raza Mir’s mother Samra Raza Mir shared the recipe of this special tea.

Samra has always been very active on social media. Earlier she took to Instagram and showered praises on her daughter-in-law to-be Sajal Aly. The two are often seen complimenting each other on their posts on Instagram.