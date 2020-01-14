Pakistan a peaceful country with nuclear capability for deterrence: Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan was a peaceful country with an advanced nuclear capability meant for deterrence against any hegemonic designs in the region.

Addressing at the inaugural session of 17th International Bhurban Conference on Applied Sciences and Technology held here at the Quaid-i-Azam University, the President said the country’s defence was strong owing to immense achievements in the field of strategic and technological knowledge.

President Alvi said war was not in the interest of any state as it brought an overall misery for mankind.

Pakistan too is not interested in indulging in wars with other countries and want to maintain peaceful relations including with its neighbours, he added.

He, however, pointed out that the United Nations, formed with a purpose to promote peace and reduce conflicts as a lesson learned from the chaotic world war, was lacking its effectiveness.

On issue of Jammu and Kashmir, the president regretted the ‘disappointing response’ by the world, saying democracies had been hijacked by influential lobbies and trade interests.

“As the people of Pakistan stand steadfast with Kashmiris, the world on the other hand is becoming more and more hegemonic by ignoring an issue of urgent humanitarian crisis and instead siding with business deals,” he said.