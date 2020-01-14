Japanese billionaire with SpaceX’s ticket to the Moon is looking for a co-traveler girlfriend

A 44-year-old Japanese billionaire is looking for a ‘life partner’ with whom he can share SpaceX’s round trip to the Moon.

Yusaku Maezawa is the founder of Japan’s largest online clothing retailer Zozo who purchased Space’s first tourist ticket to the Moon in 2018. Now, he wants to take with him a girlfriend who has a ‘bright personality’ and ‘wants world peace,’ Mashable notes.

Maezawa has opened worldwide applications for the role of his ‘life partner’. Single women aged 20 can fill-up the form online. The fashion entrepreneur expects to find his true love by the end of March, leaving three years for the relationship before the 2023 trip to the Moon.

He wrote: “As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there’s one thing that I think about: continuing to love one woman.