Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man

A newly married Muslim man in Uganda’s Kyampisi discovers after two weeks (of his marriage) that he actually married a man. Mohammed Sheikh Mutumba fell in love with the man disguised under the garb of a woman whom he met at Kyampisi mosque and proposed to marry her.

Mohammed Sheikh Mutumba, who is an Imam of Kyampisi mosque and a resident of Kyampisi Village in Kayunga Sub-County, Kayunga District in Uganda, fell in love with Swabullah Nabukeera. After receiving the proposal, Swabullah Nabukeera agreed to marry the Imam.

According to Sheikh Mutumba, he made sexual advances after marrying Nabukeera but the bride claimed she was undergoing menstrual periods. After she claimed to be in her menses, he waited for her to get her better out of love.

However, Nabukeera’s luck ditched her when a neighbour reported him to the local police that Sheikh Mutumba’s newlywed wife stole a television set, garments and good sum of money from his room. The neighbour also claimed that she jumped over an incomplete wall and stole the materials including heavy cash.

Nabukeera reached the police station wearing hijab and sandals. The district criminal investigation officer Isaac Mugera said a female police officer searched the suspect thoroughly before taking her to the cells.

Police has also arrested Tumushabe’s aunt who took dowry from the Imam that included two goats, two bags of sugar, three busuutis, a carton of salt and a Koran. Notably, she revealed that she didn’t know her ‘niece’ was male, as she got to know him when he was already an adult.

However, Richard Tumushabe has been arrested with a charge of impersonation, theft and obtaining goods by false pretence