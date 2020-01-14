Transporters’ call off strike after successful talks with govt.

The goods transporters’ have announced an end to its strike after holding successful negotiations with the federal government. The move comes after the government assured goods transporters’ of resolving their all issues.

The goods transporters’ leaders, while addressing a press conference along with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, said that all of their demands have been accepted by the government.

Cargo supplies across the country came to a halt last week when goods transporters suspended their operations in protest over a hefty increase in fines. Transporters have complained that the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) over the matter is not being implemented.

The government and the Motorway Police refusing to follow the Axle Load SRO 2000, transporters complained. They demanded implementation of the IHC order with regard to the enforcement of the Axle Load Management.

Transporters said that they decided to halt the cargo supply as a last resort after their several appeals had failed to convince the authorities to take action over their concerns.

Authorities accepted our 10-point agenda, hence, we ended the strike, In those 10 points, the biggest demand of the transporters the implementation of axle load law,” said Karachi Goods Carrier Association General Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Afridi.

After transporters’ decision to continue their strike, cargo vehicles have had been parked at roads resulting in suspension of transport of consignments from the Port Qasim and Karachi Port as well as supplies of vegetables, fruits and medicines to various parts of the country.

According to an estimate over 300,000 goods transport vehicles run across the country, while over 17000 cargo vehicles run from Karachi to upcountry daily.

United Goods Transporters Alliance (UGTA) had announced strike last week against a hefty increase in penalties on traffic rules violations on highways and motorways.