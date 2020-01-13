Oscars 2020 — ‘Joker,’ ‘1917’ and ‘Parasite’ lead nominations

Parasite, Joker and 1917 will vie for multiple Oscars, including Best Picture, at the 92nd Academy Awards, set to take place February 9th.

Along with those three films, the Best Picture category featured Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Joker led the 92nd Oscar nominations, earning 11 in total, including Best Director for Todd Phillips, Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Adapted Screenplay for Phillips and Scott Silver. Meanwhile, 1917 and The Irishman both notched 10 nominations, with Sam Mendes and Martin Scorsese earning Best Director looks, while Al Pacino and Joe Pesci are set to compete against each other in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood picked up 10 nominations, with stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt earning Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor looks, respectively, and Quentin Tarantino getting nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Parasite also had a strong showing, earning six nominations, complementing its Best Picture look with a nod for Best International Feature Film, while filmmaker Bong Joon Ho was nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Notably, for the second year in a row, the Best Director field was comprised entirely of men: Scorsese for The Irishman, Phillips for Joker, Mendes for 1917, Tarantino for Once Upon a Time and Bong Joon Ho for Parasite.

In the Best Actor category, Joaquin Phoenix will look to double up after winning a Golden Globe for Joker, and he’ll be up against Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time, Adam Driver for Marriage Story and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes. Meanwhile, the Best Actress category boasts Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell, Renée Zellweger for Judy and Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story.

Johansson scored a rare double, as well, picking up another nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for her turn in Jojo Rabbit. There she’ll compete against Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Florence Pugh for Little Women and Margot Robbie for Bombshell. And the Best Supporting Actor category features the two Irishmen stars, Pacino and Pesci, Pitt for Once Upon a Time, plus Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes.

In the music categories, Joker composer Hildur Guðnadóttir will look to repeat her historic Golden Globe win for Best Original Score, while Randy Newman earned himself a pair of nominations, Best Original Score for Marriage Story and Best Original Song for “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4. The Original Song category notably found heavy hitters Beyoncé and Taylor Swift shut out for The Lion King and Cats, respectively. The other nominees there were Elton John’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman, Diane Warren’s “I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez’s “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II and Joshua Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo’s “Stand Up” from Harriet.