Selena Gomez reacts to comments after seen at the same restaurant as Hailey Bieber

Small world! On Saturday, singer and songwriter Selena Gomez had a rare run-in with her ex-boyfriend’s wife Hailey Bieber. And yes, it’s been getting a lot of buzz on the web. The two superstars were seen enjoying a night out with friends at the West Hollywood restaurant, Craig’s. The 27-year-old pop star, who dazzled in a vibrant colour-block Givenchy dress at the ‘Dolittle’ premiere that same day, celebrated her ‘Rare’ album release with her closest pals. She even showed off her fabulous outing on Instagram Stories, where she put her colorful cake on display.

For the special festivities, the “Ring” singer kept things chic and casual, wearing a long brown blazer-like coat, loose-fitted jeans, black shoes and gold hoop earrings. More surprisingly, though, was the white toaster she was seen carrying around with her as she left the celebrity hot-spot.

And because it’s a Hollywood favourite, Hailey was also spotted dining out with her nearest and dearest, including Madison Beer. However, Justin Bieber, was noticeably absent.

On Saturday night, celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly also shared a quick video clip on her Instagram Stories of Hailey posing with Michael D. Ratner.

Despite the two superstars being at the same restaurant at the same time, it appears Selena and Hailey didn’t interact with each other. Because their run-in has garnered a lot of attention in the last few hours, the Rare songstress responded to the critics on Beer’s Instagram. For some backstory, Beer replied to her own comment section on Instagram after receiving hate about her hangout with Hailey.

“i just had dinner with my friend hailey of 10 years… and that’s it,” the 20-year-old wrote. “How is that a crime? i love selena.. always have … and i would literally never in a million years try to upset her??? this is just mean and unnecessary and nothin happened.” It didn’t take long for SelGo to jump in and defend her longtime pal.

“This is disgusting reading all of this,” the pop star expressed. “This wasn’t intentional whatsoever. I’m so disappointed that people would speak to someone like this. I have known Madison since she was a baby and watched her continue to become the woman she is.”

She added, “There is no issue.”