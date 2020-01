Sindh Rangers on Monday handed over items, confiscated from criminals during operations across the metropolis, to their rightful owners.

A ceremony was held by the anti-terrorist wing of Sindh Rangers in Karachi.

The recovered items included 6 motorcycles, 51 cell phones, 2 tablets, 800 rupees, 3 wrist watches, and 8000 rupees 224-gram gold, 400-gram silver. The owners expressed their gratitude to the law enforcement organization.