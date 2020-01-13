Moore’s book has clever plot, intriguing characters

“Long Bright River,” Riverhead Books, by Liz Moore The complicated relationship of two estranged sisters who choose different life paths persuasively works as a metaphor for their old neighborhood that is in transition. Deftly plotted with strong, vivid characters, Liz Moore´s outstanding “Long Bright River” works as solid crime fiction and an intense family thriller. A street officer for the Philadelphia Police Department, Mickey Fitzpatrick patrols the Kensington neighborhood, an area once solidly middle class. A “rapid economic decline” has left it overrun with addicts, prostitutes, the homeless and shuttered businesses and houses. Mickey, a single mother, refuses to allow her rough upbringing influence her parenting decisions as she also deals with the police department´s sexism and office politics. Her younger sister Kacey has succumbed to opioid addition, working occasionally as a prostitute. Often, Mickey has had to arrest Kacey, adding to the sisters´ animosity. In their own way, the sisters still care about each other. Mickey knows about Kacey´s activities from the local merchants and street people. Mickey´s concerns kick into high gear when Kacey disappears in the wake of several murders of other young women in Kensington. Mickey uses her training as a beat cop to try to find the killer, fearing that Kacey may already be a victim.