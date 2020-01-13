Daily Times

Moore’s book has clever plot, intriguing characters

Moore's book has clever plot, intriguing characters“Long Bright River,” Riverhead Books, by Liz Moore The complicated relationship of two estranged sisters who choose different life paths persuasively works as a metaphor for their old neighborhood that is in transition. Deftly plotted with strong, vivid characters, Liz Moore´s outstanding “Long Bright River” works as solid crime fiction and an intense family thriller. A street officer for the Philadelphia Police Department, Mickey Fitzpatrick patrols the Kensington neighborhood, an area once solidly middle class. A “rapid economic decline” has left it overrun with addicts, prostitutes, the homeless and shuttered businesses and houses. Mickey, a single mother, refuses to allow her rough upbringing influence her parenting decisions as she also deals with the police department´s sexism and office politics. Her younger sister Kacey has succumbed to opioid addition, working occasionally as a prostitute. Often, Mickey has had to arrest Kacey, adding to the sisters´ animosity. In their own way, the sisters still care about each other. Mickey knows about Kacey´s activities from the local merchants and street people. Mickey´s concerns kick into high gear when Kacey disappears in the wake of several murders of other young women in Kensington. Mickey uses her training as a beat cop to try to find the killer, fearing that Kacey may already be a victim.

