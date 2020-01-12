Pakistani handicrafts displayed at the Chinese embassy

Ambassador China Yao Jing has said relations between China and Pakistan are excellent adding these relations are getting stronger with the each passing day.

The Chinese ambassador made these remarks while speaking on the occasion of opening of Pakistan Crafts Exhibition held at the Chinese embassy. Pakistan Handicrafts Association arranged the exhibition in collaboration with the Chinese embassy. Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati was the chief guest.

The ambassador further said Pakistan handicrafts were famous worldwide adding both countries can cooperate in this sector also.

Ambassador Jing congratulated the handicrafts association for holding the mega event at the premises of the Chinese embassy.

He assured that the embassy would continue to supporting such events even in the coming days.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati in his speech thanked the Chinese embassy for facilitating the event and providing the Pakistani artisan with an opportunity of exhibition their works.

The minister and lauded the role of handicrafts association and exhorted them to continue the work with the same spirit.