Govt approves 121 new gas schemes despite shortage

ISLAMABAD: PTI led government gave go-ahead for 121 new gas development schemes on Saturday, despite severe shortage in the country at a cost of Rs6.051 billion for 2019-2020, private source reported.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will receive the maximum share of the schemes, 61, followed by Sindh 42, Punjab 17 and Islamabad just one. No gas development scheme has been approved for Balochistan.

Sindh is producing nearly 70 per cent of gas in the country, yet it is the one facing a massive gas shortage. This defies the Constitution. Article 158 clearly gives Sindh the first right over the gas it produces,” PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman said while speaking on a calling attention notice on gas shortage across the country, particularly in Sindh.