MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool announces to quit as Federal Minister

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Convener, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has announced to quit as Federal Minister for Information Technology.

Addressing a news conference in Karachi on Sunday, he said that his party would continue cooperating with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“We had promised the government to help with the formation of the government and we held our end of the deal. However, none of the promises made to us have seen any progress,” Siddiqui said while addressing a press conference in Karachi along with senior Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders in Karachi.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult for me to remain a part of the federal cabinet as questions are being raised upon my presence in the cabinet,” he explained.

We were told that in order to uphold the principles of democracy, law, justice and accountability, the government needed a lawyer like Nasim, he explained.

The government acted according to its needs, according to Pakistan’s needs and Pakistan’s needs are our needs, he said.

“We promised to back the Imran Khan-led government in every difficult stage,” he went on to say.

He, however, underlined that holding the federal ministry was raising a lot of questions as the condition of Sindh remained the same.

“Lack of seriousness of PTI government has compelled me to resign.”

Siddiqui also lamented that while his party had fulfilled its promise it would continue to support the federal government.

PTI leader and Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, while reacting to Siddiqui’s announcement said that while he had not seen the press conference itself, he is sure that any reservations the MQM leader may have will be resolved soon.