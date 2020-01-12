Rana Sanaullah should vent his anger at PML-N, not govt: Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said Rana Sanaullah should vent his anger at the party leadership as the government has nothing to do with the treatment by the PML-N leadership towards its workers.

Talking to reporters after an event here, Dr Firdous asked Rana Sanaullah not to create the impression that he has been acquitted in a drug case against him, reminding him that the trial in the case is yet to take place. “The trial is yet to take place, and the witnesses have yet to present evidence before the court which will then issue its verdict,” she said. Referring to the press conference by the PML-N leader, Dr Firdous regretted that certain elements are using religion card for their political gains. She asked Sanaullah to ‘stop using the Holy Quran for publicity and to proclaim innocence’ because this will malign the country’s judicial system.

She alleged that the trend of ‘using religion for politics’ started by Rana Sanaullah negates Pakistan’s judicial system, constitution and law. She said both parties in a case being heard by a court swear on the Holy Quran to speak the truth, but the judgement eventually issued proves one of them to have lied. “There are tens of thousands of people who take a false oath on the Holy Quran in courts on a daily basis,” she added. “Rana Sanaullah sahib, you have been granted bail; the court has not declared you to be innocent,” she told the PML-N leader, alleging that he had been misleading the nation by claiming in his press conferences that he has been acquitted.