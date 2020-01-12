Karzai ‘happy to see Nawaz in good health’ in London

Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai on Saturday called on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at his Avenfield apartments in London to inquire about his health.

“I am delighted to visit my brothers his excellency Mian sahib and Shehbaz Sharif sahib,” Karzai said while speaking to reporters outside the residence. “I have come here to inquire about Nawaz Sharif’s health and am happy to see him in good health,” he said. “On my visits to Pakistan and on his visits to Afghanistan, he’s been extremely kind,” the former Afghan president said.

Nawaz Sharif thanked Karzai for visiting him to inquire about his health, party sources said.

On arrival at the Avenfield House, Karzai was received by Nawaz’s sons, Hussain and Hassan Nawaz. The former prime minister’s brother and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his sons were also present during the meeting with the former Afghan president.

Nawaz Sharif had arrived in London on November 19 along with his brother Shehbaz after the government and courts granted him permission to travel abroad on medical grounds. Nawaz and members of his family have consulted with several doctors, including those who specialise in cardiac issues and immune disorders. He had arrived in London three weeks after he was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in the Al Azizia case on medical grounds. He was in the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), when a sharp and radical drop in his platelet count from over 75,000 to just about 2,000 within 24 hours worried doctors last year.