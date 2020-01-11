Back together again! In late November of last year, Justin Timberlake was spotted getting a little cosy with his co-star Alisha Wainwright after a night out with some of the cast of their upcoming film Palmer. The photos showed the two holding hands and engaging in some subtle touching. Justin at first ignored the media storm at first, but later took to Instagram to offer a public apology to his wife Jessica Biel.

Since the events took place, Justin has remained very low-key and the husband and wife pair hasn’t been spotted out together in a while. However, Justin did recently take to his wife’s Instagram to share his love in the comments section. Now, The Sun has obtained photos and video of Justin and Jessica enjoying a lovely evening together.

The two dined out at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, and The Sun reports that they were seen laughing and enjoying their meal together, seeming very in love and at ease.

Justin and Jessica have been on the road to forgiveness and moving past his lapse in judgment since the scandal broke. “He feels terrible that this happened and for putting Jessica through the public scrutiny,” a source previously revealed to E! News. “He knows she doesn’t deserve any of this and that he messed up.”

Justin himself fessed up to his mistake and promised it would never happen again. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my co-star,” he shared in his statement on his Instagram. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”