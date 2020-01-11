Washington turns down Iraqi call to remove troops

Washington spurned an Iraqi request to prepare to pull out its troops, amid heightened U.S.-Iranian tensions after the U.S. killing of an Iranian commander in Baghdad, and said it was exploring a possible expansion of NATO’s presence there. “At this time, any delegation sent to Iraq would be dedicated to discussing how best to recommit to our strategic partnership, not to discuss troop withdrawal,” the State Department said.The statement came after Iraq’s caretaker prime minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, said he had asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a Thursday telephone call to begin talks about a “mechanism” to implement last week’s Iraqi parliamentary vote demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops. “He didn’t quite characterize the conversation correctly,” Pompeo, speaking at a news conference, said of Abdul Mahdi’s description of the call.