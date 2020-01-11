One dies, several patients airlifted as cold wave continues in Himachal Pradesh

An elderly person died after he slipped on a snow-covered road here as Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under biting cold with Lahaul-Spiti’s Keylong recording the coldest night in the past 12 years.

Two serious patients were also airlifted from Lahaul-Spiti to Shimla for treatment on Friday, sources revealed.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has directed all deputy commissioners and officials concerned to ensure that all essential services are restored at the earliest in the areas affected by widespread snowfall.

The CM said as many as 66 people, including pregnant women, were airlifted from Lahaul-Spiti to Kullu. The elderly person, Kanchowk (77), died as he sustained head injuries after falling near Tibti Colony, Shimla SP Omapati Jamwal

A resident of Tibti Colony in Sanjauli was taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital where he was declared dead, he added. Vijay Kumar (45) of Karnal village in Hamirpur district and Lobjang Dorje (26) of Kyoto village were airlifted from Kaza sub-division to Shimla in a helicopter, Kaza SDM Jeewan Singh Negi said.

Meanwhile, Keylong shivered at minus 17.6 degrees Celsius, recording the coldest night in 12 years on Thursday, the meteorological department said. The Shimla MeT centre has issued a warning of heavy rain, snowfall in the state on January 13 and 16.

Earlier, Keylong had experienced the coldest night on January 31, 2008 with a low of minus 18.4 degrees, MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said here on Friday.

Notably, the weather experts said Shimla experienced the coldest night on Wednesday in 12 years with the mercury dipping to minus 3.7 degrees while Manali was the coldest in nine years with minimum temperature sinking to minus 7.8 degrees.