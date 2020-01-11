Qureshi speaks to Iraq, Bahrain counterparts over evolving situation in Middle East

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had telephonic conversation with his counterparts from Iraq and Bahrain as part of its diplomatic outreach in the context of the evolving situation in the Middle East.

A statement issued by Pakistan”s Foreign Office (FO) said that Qureshi informed his interlocutors that Pakistan was deeply concerned over the recent developments that carried grave implications for regional peace and security.

“He stressed Pakistan’s position that every effort must be made to address issues within the framework of UN Charter and principles of international law, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the FO said.

It was essential for all sides to exercise maximum restraint, avoid any further aggressive step, and find a way for constructive engagement.

He said that he had spoken to the foreign ministers of Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar and Russia to exchange views and to discuss steps necessary to defuse the situation.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan”s resolve to continue to play a constructive role in facilitating efforts to secure peace and stability in the region.