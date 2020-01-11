Five pilots employed by PIA have not even passed Matric: CAA

At least five pilots of the national flag carrier PIA turned out to be without matriculation certificates, a report prepared by the Civil Aviation Authority revealed.

The report was submitted to the Supreme Court by the Authority during the hearing of a suo motu case regarding fake degrees of PIA pilots.

The case was heard by a two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar at the Lahore registry of the apex court.

The report said that degrees of seven pilots were found to be fake, while five pilots had not even passed matriculation examination.

The judge remarked that people’s lives were put at stake. “A person with a qualification less than matric is not even authorized to drive a bus, here planes are being flown by pilots who are not even matric pass,” Justice Ijaz Ahsan remarked.

Earlier, during the verification process of the certificates of Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) employees, it was revealed that 20 air hostesses and stewards of the national flag carrier hold fake matriculation certificates.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that the educational credentials of these employees lack credence.

Earlier in December, during the hearing, the CAA counsel stated that there were only 207 cases left to be verified. She sought more time to do the needful. The CJP accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till Jan 9.