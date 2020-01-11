A teacher was killed and six other people injured when an 11-year-old student opened fire Friday at a private school in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila, officials said.

The shooter, a sixth-grader armed with two guns, also died, said Adelaido Flores, the regional coordinator for public safety in Coahuila, near the Texas border.

Anxious relatives arrived at the school to pick up students after the incident, news footage revealed.

The shooting occurred at the Cervantes de Torreón School in the industrial city of Torreón, the city’s mayor, Jorge Zermeño Infante, told reporters.

Moreover, preliminary reports were that the student entered the school and fired at a teacher before apparently shooting himself, the mayor said.

Four of the wounded were taken to a nearby hospital, he said. Their condition was unknown.

Notably, the private school serves students from kindergarten through high school, according to its website.