Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as Oman’s new sultan

Oman has named Haitham bin Tariq Al Said as the country’s new ruler following the death of his cousin Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, Omani state television announced.

The former culture minister was sworn in before the ruling family council on Saturday morning, just hours after the announcement of Sultan Qaboos’ death.

State television said authorities had opened a letter by Sultan Qaboos naming his successor, without elaborating, before announcing Haitham bin Tariq as the new ruler.

“Haitham bin Tariq was sworn in as the new sultan of the country … after a meeting of the family which decided to appoint the one who was chosen by the sultan,” the government said in a Twitter post.