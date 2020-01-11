NASA’s super-muscular mice return to Earth from space

Genetically modified “super mice” that NASA sent with SpaceX to the International Space Station returned to Earth. Experiments on mice may be a cure for astronauts who suffer muscle and bone loss during their task.



The mice, provided by the nonprofit Jackson Laboratory in Maine, were genetically manipulated for muscle growth in an experiment to better understand how zero gravity affects the human body.

The mice weren’t there on vacation, of course, but were part of an experiment to test how muscles are impacted by the microgravity environment of the space station. These so-called “Mighty Mice” were genetically modified to have enhanced muscle growth, which scientists believed would help them study the effects of microgravity on their muscles and bone structure.