Prime Minister(PM) Imran Khan in a recent tweet said he has directed Balochistan government to ensure medical facilities are provided to the injured.

He also hailed the bravery of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Haji Amanullah who was martyred in the attack.

I have demanded an immediate report on the condemnable cowardly terrorist attack in Quetta targeting a mosque & people at prayers. Have asked prov govt to ensure all medical facilities are provided to the injured. Martyred DSP Haji Amanullah was a brave & exemplary officer. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 11, 2020

The deadly blast ripped through Madrassa Darul Uloom al Shariah in the Ghosabad area of Satellite Town in Quetta during the evening prayer of Maghrib on Friday.

At least 21 worshippers sustained injuries and were transferred to Qutta Civil Hospital. The provincial government imposed an emergency in all hospitals of the city.

The LEAs cordoned off the area and started collecting forensic evidence from the mosque.

“We were offering prayers when a powerful explosion occurred that knocked me down. I quickly got up and ran out of the mosque,” said one of the injured persons, Azmatullah. “Not even the worship places are safe.”

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far while this is the second blast in the first 10 days of 2020.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned the blast and ordered strict security arrangements across the province.

Home Minister Mir Zia Langove said: “It is not clear whether it was a suicide attack or an IED was planted in the mosque. The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) are doing their job and soon we will know the nature of the attack.”