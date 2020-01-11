Making Pakistan a welfare state the biggest challenge for govt: Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said Pakistan Railways will be upgraded with far-reaching reforms in infrastructure and operational system to facilitate the common man as a major beneficiary.

“With emancipation of common people as central to my government’s policies, Pakistan Railways will witness immense uplift through mega projects,” he said in his address following the inauguration of Azakhel Dry Port, some eight kilometres from Nowshera.

The prime minister said the Azakhel Dry Port will provide quality transportation and logistics services. Spread over 28 kilometres, the state-of-the-art dry port has been completed by Pakistan Railways with an estimated cost of Rs 507 million in a record one-year time.

The prime minister said the Main Line rail track, commonly known as ML-1, to be built with collaboration of China, will prove to be a revolution in the country’s railway system. Karachi-Peshwar train on ML-1 will complete journey in eight hours, besides other benefits in the shape of swift transportation of freight, he added.

Imran Khan stressed that both Pakistan Railways and the national flag career Pakistan International Airlines need to come forward in competition with the private sector. “Several corporations have become a burden on the national exchequer and need competitive approach to survive and thrive,” he stressed.

The prime minister asked the employees and workers of Pakistan Railways to work diligently and act unitedly against corruption. “I want you to run Pakistan Railways with same care and concern which you attach for your own vehicle,” he said, adding that the land of Pakistan Railways will be rid of illegal occupation to get it commercialized to bridge its deficit.

Imran Khan said the biggest challenge for his government is to make Pakistan a welfare state for the emancipation of downtrodden, terming 2020 the year of employment and progress. In this respect, he mentioned Ehsaas, the country’s largest ever social welfare programme, under which Rs 190 billion have been allocated for loans, skill training, 50,000 higher education scholarships and health cards.

He said the government will construct five million affordable houses to accommodate low-income groups and the step will benefit 40 affiliated industries. He regretted the ‘governments of elites’ in the past neglected major civic areas, including education, health, legal system and railways.