NAB forms JIT to probe Khursheed Shah in assets beyond means case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Friday to investigate the matter pertaining to assets beyond means case against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart Khursheed Shah.

According to details, a five-member JIT has been constituted to hold an inquiry against the PPP central leader following the approval of the NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal.

The JIT will be headed by Multan NAB Director General Atiq-ur-Rehman, and it will be comprised of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) representative Abdul Hafeez, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Deputy Registrar Rizwan Haroon, The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) circle-in charge Sajjad Mustafa Bajwa and Deputy Director Investigation Abdul Hassan.

The hearing of this case is adjourned till Jan 17. On Jan 7, The accountability court approved an additional 10-day judicial remand of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Khursheed Shah in the assets beyond means case.

According to details, provincial minister Awais Qadir Shah and MPA Farrukh Shah among 18 other accused attended the hearing in Sukkur. On the occasion, strict security arrangements was ensured to avoid any untoward incident.

A lawyer team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presented a 14-volume document in the court. The AC reviewed the documents and sent the PPP stalwart on an extended remand in assets beyond income reference.

On Sept 18, the NAB arrested senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah in a case regarding his alleged assets beyond means. “NAB Sukkur arrested Syed Khursheed Shah in the assets beyond means case,” a brief handwritten statement issued by NAB Islamabad said.

Multiple corruption cases against Shah are under investigation with NAB. In 2012, an accountability court had directed NAB to file a reference against him on a complaint pertaining to alleged accumulation of illegitimate assets.

In 2013, NAB had reopened two corruption cases against Shah under the directives of the Lahore High Court.

In July this year, NAB Chairman retired justice Javed Iqbal had approved nine inquiries against different personalities, including Shah.