Pakistan asks UN to ‘act decisively’ to prevent a ‘disastrous war’ between India, Pakistan

Pakistan has asked the United Nations Security Council and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to “act decisively” to prevent a “disastrous war” between Pakistan and India. In a video shared by APP on Friday, Pakistan’s ambassador the UN while addressing the UNSC said: “Pakistan requests the Security Council and […] the secretary general to act decisively to prevent a disastrous war between Pakistan and India, to call for an end to the grave human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to enable the Kashmiri people to exercise their right of self-determination.” As the UNSC held a debate on Thursday on upholding the UN Charter, Akram informed the security council of the situation in occupied Kashmir.

“It is now over 150 days that 8 million in the Kashmir Valley have been kept under a cruel curfew and a communications blackout by an Indian occupation force of 900,000 troops. “All Kashmiri leaders remain in jails across India. Thousands of young boys have been abducted, arbitrarily detained, tortured and maimed.

“Women subjected to sexual harassment, humiliation and intimidation, and all protest violently suppressed,” he said, adding that the Pakistani delegation had shared a dossier of reports by journalists and observers which “vividly illustrate the climate of fear and the reign of terror” imposed by India on Kashmiris. The lockdown in the occupied region has crossed 150 days with the security and communication clampdown now in its fifth month. With international pressure mounting to restore freedoms, Indian authorities claim they have ‘eased’ some restrictions, such as lifting roadblocks and restoring landlines and some mobile phone services. The scenario for 12.5 million Kashmiris, however, is far from normal.

Pakistan’s representative to the UN said that signals from India of “aggressive intent” towards the country are also “unmistakable”. He cited examples of such instances, including the issuance of new political maps by India which lay claim to occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan. Additionally, Akram said India’s foreign minister had “boasted” that they would one day take physical control of the territory. He noted India’s ceasefire violations along the Line of Control as well as the new Indian army chief’s claims regarding a right to a preemptive attack against Pakistan.