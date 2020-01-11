Saeed Ghani blames centre for shortage of gas in Sindh

Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that the shortage of gas in Sindh was not due to the shortfall of gas in the country, but it was owing to the incompetence, lack of planning and failure of the federal government of Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf to foresee the situation. Saeed Ghani said that the Sindh chief minister had also talked about the inadequate supply of gas to the province, but the issue had not been resolved as yet, and consequently every sector in the province was facing constant gas shortage. He said this while talking to journalists after the inauguration of Pakistan Life Style Furniture Expo, which started at Karachi Expo Centre on Friday. Saeed Ghani said that 70 percent of the gas produced in the country was originating from Sindh, but even then Sindh province was not being given a legitimate share in accordance with the constitution. The provincial minister said that the prime minister should take action in this regard and make sure that Sindh was getting its legitimate share of gas. Responding to a question about PTI’s protest, Saeed Ghani said he was surprised at the protest, adding that, it was nothing but drama. He said that if the party leaders of PTI wanted to protest, they should better go to Islamabad for that. Saeed Ghani said that with Imran Khan in office of the premier, one should never expect to find peace in this life or in this world. Provincial Minister for Information said that the prime minister had set a gauge to prove himself wise, according to which he would make a decision one day, and then withdraw it the next day. He said that Pakistan People’s Party opened the way for employment through agriculture and other field, but the PTI government had shut all the opened doors for jobs.