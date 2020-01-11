PTA tackling harmful online content

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is committed to protecting the public from harmful and unlawful content present on the internet such as blasphemy, hate speech, violence and extremism, and pornography under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA 2016).

In this regard, public advisories are being issued periodically through SMS, print and social media. Users are advised to report such unlawful content to PTA at: content-complaint@pta.gov.pk.

PTA is also proactively playing its role in blocking/removal of unlawful content with social media platforms being approached in this regard. Moreover, the public is encouraged to report such content directly to PTA and avoid sharing it on social media platforms and other websites.