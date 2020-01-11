CCP imposes Rs 45m fine on two snack food sellers

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has passed an order imposing a total penalty of Rs 45 million on two snack food (Nimco) sellers for copying the registered trademark and other designs of another company and violating Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010.

“Nimco Corner” sent a complaint to the CCP that its registered trademark, firm name, and product packaging, were being fraudulently used by “Mr Nimko Corner” and “Karachi Nimco.” Nimco Corner claimed to be the sole proprietor of the registered name ‘NIMCO’ since 1947, as well as, distinctive logos and packaging.

The CCP’s enquiry established that Mr. Nimko Corner and Karachi Nimco had violated Section 10 by imitating the trademark, packaging, color scheme, design and get up of products of Nimco Corner.

On the enquiry’s recommendations, show causes notices were issued to two companies.