Tiger to open 2020 PGA campaign at Torrey Pines, Riviera

Reigning Masters champion Tiger Woods will play his first US PGA Tour event of 2020 in two weeks at Torrey Pines, the 15-time major champion announced Thursday on Twitter.

Woods will play the Farmers Insurance Open near San Diego before hosting the Genesis Invitational February 13-16 at Riviera near Los Angeles, where he is the tournament host.

“Excited for this season to begin @FarmersInsOpen and @TGRLiveEvents’ @thegenesisinv, our first year as an invitational,” Woods tweeted. “See you soon west coast.”

Woods, who turned 44 last month, began the 2019-20 season with a victory at the inaugural Zozo Championship in Japan for his 82nd US PGA Tour victory, matching the all-time record set by Sam Snead.

He has a history of success at Torrey Pines, winning eight times at the oceanside layout, most recently in 2013. It’s also where he won the 2008 US Open and where next year’s US Open will be contested.

Woods is set to make his 85th major start in April at Augusta National, where he will try and capture his sixth Masters green jacket to match the career record held by Jack Nicklaus, who also owns the all-time major win mark of 18.